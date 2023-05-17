The Conversation: Navy vice admiral on draining Red Hill tanks; Museum Confidential podcast visits Hawaiʻi
- Joint Task Force-Red Hill commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, reveals timetable and plans to start draining the Red Hill tanks in October
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte on Molokaʻi's new medical clinic and physician following the death of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno discusses the fifth anniversary of the Kīlauea East Rift Zone Eruption in 2018
- Museum Confidential podcast host Jeff Martin visits Hawaiʻi for a live taping at the Honolulu Museum of Art