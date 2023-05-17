'Museum Confidential' podcast stops in Honolulu for a live taping

What makes a museum tick? That’s the concept behind “Museum Confidential,” a podcast carried by NPR and created by Oklahoma’s Philbrook Museum of Art in collaboration with Public Radio Tulsa. What started as a special project as part of an exhibit has become a popular podcast with over 100 episodes.

Host Jeff Martin and his team dig into museum practices and art world issues. He talked with The Conversation about plans for a live taping at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Friday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.