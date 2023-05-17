© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

'Museum Confidential' podcast stops in Honolulu for a live taping

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
museum confidential.jpg
Public Radio Tulsa
/
"Museum Confidential" is hosted by Jeff Martin of the Philbrook Museum of Art, left, and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.

What makes a museum tick? That’s the concept behind “Museum Confidential,” a podcast carried by NPR and created by Oklahoma’s Philbrook Museum of Art in collaboration with Public Radio Tulsa. What started as a special project as part of an exhibit has become a popular podcast with over 100 episodes.

Host Jeff Martin and his team dig into museum practices and art world issues. He talked with The Conversation about plans for a live taping at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Friday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
