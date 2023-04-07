© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: OHA rejects $100M compromise; Molokaʻi's airline struggles continue

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:13 PM HST
  • Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Carmen Hulu Lindsey explains the rejection of a $100 million compromise to stop a proposed residential construction in Kaka‘ako Makai
  • Sen. Lynn DeCoite discusses Moloka‘i residents' ongoing frustration with Mokulele Airlines
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jack Truesdale details the challenges of the Honolulu Police Department's use of body cameras in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Office on Equality and Access to the Courts (OEAC) Program Director Debi S. Tulang-De Silva discusses part-time job opportunities as court interpreters for bilingual workers
  • Kumu Kahua Theater's Artistic Director Harry Wong III talks about the return of Lois-Ann Yamanaka's Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers to the stage
The Conversation Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) transportation court Theater
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
