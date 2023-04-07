Speak another language? The state judiciary is looking for court interpreters

The judiciary is putting out a call for help for language interpreters.

Court interpreters play a critical role in the Administration of Justice, said the state judiciary's equality and access coordinator Debie Tulang-De Silva.

"Because we are a statewide program, we are always looking to fill the need to be able to provide our limited English proficient court customers with language access, so that they can have their day in court and understand everything that's happening in court," Silva said.

There are more than 40 different languages needed by the court system, but Silva said some are more critical than others. Those in high demand include Spanish, Marshallese and Korean.

The lowest tier of interpreters can make $25 an hour and are guaranteed a two-base minimum, according to Silva.

She explained how there is a basic orientation workshop that interpreters must attend, then a few written exams, followed by a criminal background check.

The job is treated similarly to contract work, where interpreters will be called to court based on demand. Silva said interpreters will be notified of work two weeks to a month in advance. Other times, it could be the next day.

"They have a lot of flexibility. So when they are contacted for an assignment, they can look if it fits their schedule, and you know whether they have that kind of flexibility in a short window of time," Silva said.

The program just finished up a workshop on Maui this week. Next week is Kauaʻi, followed by Oʻahu, and then Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information on the program, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.