The Conversation: The city on adaptive reuse housing solutions; Ag head calls for a state farm bill
- Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting Director Dawn Apuna speaks about the "adaptive reuse" trend of converting office buildings to residences
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton discusses the bills seeking to address Hawaiʻi's housing crisis that are still alive in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi gives an update on tensions over rent increases for Waiāhole Valley residents and farmers | Full Story
- State Department of Agriculture Director Sharon Hurd shares why she believes a state farm bill is needed to supplement the federal farm bill
- University of Hawaiʻi's Center for Oral History reflects on the health care worker experience during the recent pandemic
- Local storyteller Jeff Gere details an upcoming retreat on Kauaʻi for storytellers | Full Story