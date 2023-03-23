© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Storytellers gather for a retreat and public events on Kauaʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST
HPR Generic Logo Sized for Grove Articles

A storytelling retreat on the Garden Isle has drawn close to a couple of dozen international storytellers. It just kicked off at Kōkeʻe and will feature three public shows over the next week.

Jeff Gere along with Mark Jeffers of Kauaʻi's Storybook Theatre hatched the plan. It’s mainly on Kauaʻi but there will be a shadow puppet show on Oʻahu.

The Conversation talked to Gere about what's in store for those who signed up for the retreat.

"It is a retreat for storytelling exuberance, which includes lots of tours, local storytellers coming in to talk to them. But also three public concerts. One at the Kōkeʻe Lodge, one at the Zen temple down in Hanapēpē, and one on the corner of the island going to Hāʻena, the Anaina Hou Community Park," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Kauaʻientertainmentliterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
