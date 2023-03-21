The Conversation: CDC Director on handling COVID; Women's conference highlights leadership
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the impacts of Red Hill on families and lessons learned during the pandemic
- Douglas Emmett Chief Investment Officer Kevin Crummy shares how it turned a downtown Honolulu office building into workforce rentals as part of our Adaptive Reuse Week series
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair takes a closer look at State Senate "bullies" creating chaos at the Capitol this year in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon breakdown how Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke plans to modernize her office | Full Story
- East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum discusses the importance of women in leadership roles ahead of the Transforming Crisis into Opportunity global women's leadership conference on March 23 and 24