Women's leadership event at East-West Center highlights expertise in crisis

COVID-19, natural and human-made disasters, and climate adaptation are a few of the topics that will be discussed at an upcoming conference hosted by the Japanese Women’s Leadership Initiative at the East-West Center.

"Transforming Crisis into Opportunity" will bring speakers from all over the globe to participate in the two-day event, which begins on Thursday. Local speakers include former Hawaiʻi First Lady Dawn Ige and EWC President Suzanne Vares-Lum.

Vares-Lum spoke with The Conversation about the importance of women in leadership roles.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.