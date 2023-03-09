The Conversation: Avoiding social media scams; Film about canine bond fundraises for charity
- HPR's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi discusses conversations triggered around the hate crime convictions of two Maui men | Full Story
- Craig Gima discusses AARP’s fraud network and National Slam the Scam Day | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair provides a Reality Check on Stewart Yerton's story on the airfare wars| Full Story
- The Year of the Dog producer Ryan Leong and director Rob Grabrow in a film about a dog and a man struggling with sobriety raises funds for local charity | Full Story
- Local photojournalist Daniel Sullivan's new book -- Maui: Mauka to Makai a pictorial essay shot during COVID | Full Story