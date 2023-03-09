Maui photographer captures natural world during the pandemic shutdown

Fine art photographer Daniel Sullivan was featured on The Conversation last summer following his shark encounter while out in the ocean, taking pictures of whales with his son Tristan.

The Maui photographer was forced to shutter his Pā'ia gallery in 2021 during the pandemic. But he captured the Valley Isle in a rare state of natural replenishment, taking over 100,000 images, which he's edited into a 204-page hardcover.

The Conversation caught up with Sullivan to talk about his recently published book, "Maui: Mauka to Makai," and the therapeutic nature of photography.

