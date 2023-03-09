© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Maui photographer captures natural world during the pandemic shutdown

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST
daniel sullivan.jpg
Courtesy Daniel Sullivan
/

Fine art photographer Daniel Sullivan was featured on The Conversation last summer following his shark encounter while out in the ocean, taking pictures of whales with his son Tristan.

The Maui photographer was forced to shutter his Pā'ia gallery in 2021 during the pandemic. But he captured the Valley Isle in a rare state of natural replenishment, taking over 100,000 images, which he's edited into a 204-page hardcover.

The Conversation caught up with Sullivan to talk about his recently published book, "Maui: Mauka to Makai," and the therapeutic nature of photography.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
