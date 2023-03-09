© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Bond between dog and man features in film raising money for humane society

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST
Photo Credit - The Year of the Dog -- Actors (from left) Rob Grabow, Caleb - 2.jpg
Rob Grabow/The Year of the Dog
/

For some pet owners, the connection they have with their animal is more than just an emotional one — it’s therapeutic. That’s the premise behind "The Year of the Dog."

The film centers on Matt, a young man struggling with sobriety who starts an unexpected friendship with a stray husky named Yu’pik.

It was written and directed by Rob Grabow, who also stars as Matt, and produced by Oʻahu-born Ryan Leong.

The Conversation spoke with Grabow and Leong ahead of Thursday’s screening of the film that will benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The film has a showing at 7:55 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres in Mililani. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
