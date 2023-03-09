Bond between dog and man features in film raising money for humane society

For some pet owners, the connection they have with their animal is more than just an emotional one — it’s therapeutic. That’s the premise behind "The Year of the Dog."

The film centers on Matt, a young man struggling with sobriety who starts an unexpected friendship with a stray husky named Yu’pik.

It was written and directed by Rob Grabow, who also stars as Matt, and produced by Oʻahu-born Ryan Leong.

The Conversation spoke with Grabow and Leong ahead of Thursday’s screening of the film that will benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The film has a showing at 7:55 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres in Mililani. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society.

