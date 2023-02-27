The Conversation: Removing forever chemicals in landfills; Wastewater workforce program
- John Brockgreitens, vice-president for Claros Technologies, explains approaches to destroying PFAS, so-called forever chemicals | Full Story
- Stuart Coleman, executive director of Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations, discusses workforce wastewater grants and jobs
- Liz Yannell, senior team lead for Hui O Ka Wai Ola, discusses Maui water data collection with The Conversation
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton provides a Reality Check on funding tourist capacity limit data | Full Story
- HPR's Casey Harlow on saying goodbye to Aloha Stadium | Full Story