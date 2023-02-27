Company says new technology destroys PFAS from wastewater, landfill effluence

It’s been almost four months since the military’s unexplained leak of firefighting foam concentrate at Red Hill. We are still waiting for the public release of the video and a report on what happened.

The Conversation has been looking at these forever chemicals known as PFAS — compounds that do not break down in the environment. We connected with John Brockgreitens, the vice president for research and development at Claros Technologies, about the company’s success with using ultraviolet light to treat PFAS in water.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.