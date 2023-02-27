Donate
The Conversation

Company says new technology destroys PFAS from wastewater, landfill effluence

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM HST
Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill kapolei west oahu trash trash truck
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR

It’s been almost four months since the military’s unexplained leak of firefighting foam concentrate at Red Hill. We are still waiting for the public release of the video and a report on what happened.

The Conversation has been looking at these forever chemicals known as PFAS — compounds that do not break down in the environment. We connected with John Brockgreitens, the vice president for research and development at Claros Technologies, about the company’s success with using ultraviolet light to treat PFAS in water.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
