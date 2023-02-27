Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Send your photos of brown water on Maui to this citizen science project

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
brown water honokahua bill rathfon
Bill Rathfon
/
Courtesy Hui O Ka Wai Ola
Brown water in Honokahua Bay on Maui.

It’s been a very wet and windy February and that means our ocean waters are not as clear as they could be due to sediment and other pollutants. Hui O Ka Wai Ola is a community-based water monitoring program on Maui. It translates to the “association for living waters.”

For the past seven years, its clean ocean team has analyzed over 3,200 water quality samples from 48 sites around the Valley Isle. The Conversation sat down with senior team leader Liz Yannell to talk about its latest citizen science effort to collect photos of visibly brown water.

"We love any type of photo, whether it's a drone shot or an up-close shot of a stream flowing into the ocean. It's just great for us to have some documentation and be able to — you know, a picture's worth 1000 words, right? — be able to share that on social media, share it with the Department of Health so they can keep track of it as well," she said.

Send your brown water photos to brownwaterwatch@gmail.com. Include the date, location, and any interesting observations you'd like to share.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation Mauimarine biologyenvironmentwater
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories