The Conversation

The Conversation: Documentary spotlights toxic chemicals in Okinawa's water; New program hopes to stem teen suicide

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST
MCCS Okinawa hosts green tea seminar
Cpl. Janessa Pon/III Marine Expeditionary Force /
/
Digital
A student adds hot water to steep tea leaves during a green tea seminar Nov. 22, 2016 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)
  • Filmmaker Jon Mitchell discusses his new documentary entitled, "Nuchi Nu Miji: Water of Life," which spotlights Okinawa residents living with toxic chemicals, PFAS, in their drinking water | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote breaks down SB1247, a proposed bill looking to build a second garbage-to-energy plant on Oʻahu's West Side | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton looks at the Hawaiʻi Department of Education's plans for a centralized kitchen to improve school lunches in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's Behavioral Health Chief Dr. Bart Pillen shares details about his new Teen Resilience Program aimed at stemming teen suicide
  • State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson and Emmy-winning casting director Katie Doyle shed light on why Hawaiians weren't cast in lead roles for Jason Momoa's television series "Chief of War," and highlights the progress Hawaiʻi's film industry has made
The Conversation environmentenergyEducationmental healthfilm
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
