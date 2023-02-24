Donate
Local resiliency program hopes to help teen mental health

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published February 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says teens are in the throes of a mental health crisis. The Conversation talked with Dr. Bart Pillen, the behavioral health chief at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, about what we as a community can do to help. He’s developed a Teen Resilience Program to help coordinate clinicians and a support network.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

