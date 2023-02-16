The Conversation: New nominee needed to head DHHL; Local foodie makes waves nationally
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi discusses Department of Hawaiian Home Lands nominee Ikaika Anderson pulling out of contention | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives an update on Japan's delaying of dumping Fukushima wastewater in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Los Angeles chef Timothy Lee's eatery Broken Mouth lands in the top spot of Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. | Full Story
- HPR's Paige Okamura sits down with musician Brad Watanabe to talk about his band The Green hosting a song test to celebrate Hawaiian Language Month | Full Story
- Maui cyclist Conor O'Brian plans to pedal 200 miles to support the nonprofit group Imua Family Services | Full Story