Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local band The Green launches song translation contest in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Paige Okamura
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
the green.jpeg
Courtesy The Green
/
Brad Watanabe is third from the left at a show in Las Vegas.

February happens to be Hawaiian language month, Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, and to mark the event, the celebrated local reggae band The Green has launched a special song translation contest.

Contestants must choose a chorus and verse from their favorite song by the band and translate it into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, record themselves performing the translation, and post it on Instagram.

HPR’s Paige Okamura, the host of our Hawaiian music show Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, talked with The Green’s Brad Watanabe about how the contest encourages more people to learn the Hawaiian language.

The deadline to enter the band’s song translation contest is Saturday, Feb. 18.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation musicʻŌlelo HawaiʻiNative Hawaiian
Paige Okamura
Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid) is a keiki papa of Māeaea, Waialua, Oʻahu. Her expertise in Hawaiian music is based out of her love for her language and her culture. She honed her expertise in Hawaiian music at KTUH FM Honolulu as the former host of the Hawaiian language show "Kīpuka Leo" before branching out to create her own bi-lingual show "Kai Leo Nui." She's also a versatile club DJ trained by our very own dj mr. nick with an eclectic, diverse musical library. Formerly Bridging the Gap's Tuesday night host, she now hosts Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, Sundays at 6 p.m. on HPR-1.
See stories by Paige Okamura
Related Stories