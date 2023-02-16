Local band The Green launches song translation contest in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

February happens to be Hawaiian language month, Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, and to mark the event, the celebrated local reggae band The Green has launched a special song translation contest.

Contestants must choose a chorus and verse from their favorite song by the band and translate it into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, record themselves performing the translation, and post it on Instagram.

HPR’s Paige Okamura, the host of our Hawaiian music show Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, talked with The Green’s Brad Watanabe about how the contest encourages more people to learn the Hawaiian language.

We are so happy to announce our first song translating contest E Unuhi mai to celebrate Hawaiian Language Month. Check out the flyers above for the directions, they are in both olelo Hawaii and English. Good luck!#eunuhimai #mahinaolelohawaii pic.twitter.com/zCbpII2kHL — The Green (@TheGreen808) February 1, 2023

The deadline to enter the band’s song translation contest is Saturday, Feb. 18.

