Cyclist set to trek 200 miles on Maui for a local nonprofit

Weather permitting, Maui cyclist Conor O’Brian is going the distance this Sunday to raise money for Imua Family Services. He will tackle a 200-mile trek around the Valley Isle starting a long clockwise route through South, West, North, and then East Maui.

Due to a flood watch over the next couple of days, O’Brian said he will decide Friday or Saturday if he will hold off until the following weekend.

The Conversation talked to O’ Brian about what motivates him to help this nonprofit group that helps families with children.

