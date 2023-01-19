The Conversation: LG Luke details her preschool plan; UH Oral History Project explores change on North Shore
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke discusses her $200 million preschool Ready Keiki plan to build and staff classrooms | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow gives details on the new programs on the table for public education | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn explains the controversy over fentanyl test strips in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Executive Director Krystal Kaʻai shares the highlights of the recently announced "National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities" | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi professor Ty Kāwika Tengan discusses the North Shore Field School and stories collected through the Center for Oral History | Full Story