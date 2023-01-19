Donate
The Conversation

LG Luke outlines plan to spend $200M on building preschool infrastructure

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST
hawaii school classroom education preschool childcare
Sabrina Bodon
/
HPR
Cari Yamafuji's first-grade classroom at Abraham Lincoln Elementary on Oʻahu.

For the last 24 years, Sylvia Luke has taken part in the opening day of the state Legislature. But this year, it was a bit different as she sat in the lieutenant governor’s chair next to Gov. Josh Green.

luke ready keiki 011723.jpg
Sabrina Bodon
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces Ready Keiki program to expand preschool access statewide.

Luke has been tasked with two very ambitious plans to expand preschool programs and broadband internet. The Conversation spoke to Luke about her plan, which involves many departments and the four counties, to spend $200 million to build new preschool classrooms.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
