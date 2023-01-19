LG Luke outlines plan to spend $200M on building preschool infrastructure

For the last 24 years, Sylvia Luke has taken part in the opening day of the state Legislature. But this year, it was a bit different as she sat in the lieutenant governor’s chair next to Gov. Josh Green.

Sabrina Bodon / Hawaiʻi Public Radio Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces Ready Keiki program to expand preschool access statewide.

Luke has been tasked with two very ambitious plans to expand preschool programs and broadband internet. The Conversation spoke to Luke about her plan, which involves many departments and the four counties, to spend $200 million to build new preschool classrooms.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.