The Conversation: Saving native bird species; Award-winning activist hopes for peace on Korean peninsula
- Earl Campbell, Field Supervisor with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, details the importance and challenges of saving Hawaiʻi's endangered birds
- Patrick Hart, of the Manu Minute and UH Hilo Biology Department Chair, explains different solutions to address the plight of Hawaiʻi's native bird species
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair discusses Blaze Lovell's story on the renewed efforts to build housing makai of Ala Moana Boulevard and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
- Christine Ahn, Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism winner and founder of Women Cross DMZ, talks with The Conversation about peace on the Korean Peninsula, women at the negotiation table, and democratizing the peace process
- Hana Hou of The Conversation interview with celebrated local singer-songwriter Ron Artis II who began playing music at 4 years old and performed with Oʻahu's Ron Artis Family Band. He returns for a 2023 show at the Blue Note Hawaii on Jan. 8 | Full Story