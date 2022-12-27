Manu Minute host on the race to save critically endangered Hawaiʻi birds

One of HPR's regular segments is Manu Minute. For the past two years, Manu Minute host Patrick Hart has been increasing our awareness of the importance of birds in native forests. Hart is the principal investigator at the LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.

Joining The Conversation, Hart discussed different solutions to help the plight of our feathered friends. He hopes Hawaiʻi can get landscape-scale mosquito control in place before the birds decline so much that there's nothing left to save.

Manu Minute HPR's Manu Minute brings you rich sounds from Hawai'i's native forests and shorelines. Each week, we feature a different Hawaiʻi bird and its unique song, and talk about its environment and conservation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.