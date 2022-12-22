The Conversation: Red Hill order of consent signed; Oral history project highlights WWII incarceration
- The Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller reviews a new order outlining Red Hill fuel storage shutdown conditions
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore writes about sea level rise and potential dangers to the ocean | Full Story
- Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa shares World War II memories from those sent away to the mainland
- The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Jeff Bagshaw talks about axis deer overpopulation and recent reports of a shark attacking a deer on Maui
- HPR's Jayna Omaye reports on a national report highlighting grim situation for Hawaiʻi’s endemic birds | Full Story
- Ecologist and Kamakaokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies assistant professor Noelani Puniwai, explains the importance of a new limu survey on Kahoʻolawe