Draft agreement between EPA, Navy outlines tentative Red Hill defueling

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Navy signed a new administrative consent order on Tuesday outlining conditions for the shutdown of the Red Hill fuel storage faculty.

The Navy signed onto the draft order triggered by fuel getting into the drinking water of some 93,000 homes on the military’s drinking water system in November 2021.

The order still needs public input before it is finalized. The Conversation talked to Amy Miller, director of the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance branch, about deficiencies which include a lack of maintenance, safety training, and an insufficient number of trained operators, as well as problems with chemical storage.

The new order also requires improvements to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. The work must be in line with previous state Department of Health orders.

The order is not yet active while it goes through the public comment period, which is open through Feb. 6. The exact date for an in-person public hearing in mid-January is pending.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.