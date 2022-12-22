Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?

It sounded a little questionable so we reached out to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which retrieved the deer carcass from the water.

The Conversation talked to Jeff Bagshaw, the Communication and Outreach Specialist for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife on Maui, about the situation. It's unknown whether a shark was involved, but Bagshaw said no teeth marks were found on the deer carcass.

