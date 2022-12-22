Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM HST
axis deer 091420
Department of Land and Natural Resources
/

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?

It sounded a little questionable so we reached out to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which retrieved the deer carcass from the water.

The Conversation talked to Jeff Bagshaw, the Communication and Outreach Specialist for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife on Maui, about the situation. It's unknown whether a shark was involved, but Bagshaw said no teeth marks were found on the deer carcass.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)animalsMaui
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories