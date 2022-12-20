The Conversation: Lowering child poverty through tax credits; Limu research proves what goes around comes around
- HPR's Casey Harlow examines a new study from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showing how child tax credits at the state level can reduce child poverty | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Britanny Lyte reports on Lanai land leases being considered by Maui County where Larry Ellis would have no input | Full Story
- HPR's Jayna Omaye highlights 50 years of diversity and higher education access via UH Mānoa's Office of Multicultural Student Services | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute snared a federal grant to study how seaweed filtration helps fisheries water and fishponds. Institute Director Shaun Moss and HPU graduate Wally Ito are working together on the project
- Ashley Watts, owner of Local I`a, is committed to supporting local fishermen, sustainability and community building