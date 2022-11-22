Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill families anticipate safe holidays; Challenges emerge for Honolulu emergency medical workers

Published November 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM HST
Red Hill pipeline storage fuel pearl harbor 102422
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the official Navy response to Red Hill one year after the discovery of the fuel leak | Full Story
  • Bianca, a military spouse and parent affected by Red Hill looks forward to a fuel-free holiday season on the Mainland and expresses her concerns for families
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor John Hill reports on the foster care system and a foster family's abuse of its children | Full Story
  • Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director notes increase of 9-1-1 calls increase and reports on recovery of Jeff Wilkinson and the challenges facing paramedics and emergency medical technicians
  • Kay Howe, mother of a son affected by rat lungworm disease, reveals the challenge of her family's journey in her book Year of the Rat
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
