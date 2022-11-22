Increase of emergency calls layers stress on already busy paramedics

The Honolulu paramedic who was burned in an ambulance fire three months ago has been discharged from the hospital.

Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured in September after his ambulance caught flame at Adventist Health Castle hospital.

Dr. Jim Ireland, the Director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, says he is thankful that Wilkinson is home for the holidays to continue his healing from his injuries after that tragic incident.

He tells The Conversation that he is reflecting on how his staff has dealt with the rising 9-1-1 calls throughout the pandemic and now during this busy holiday season.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 22, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

