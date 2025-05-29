© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hilo High graduate and Nobel Prize winner on pioneering CRISPR gene editing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:33 PM HST
Jennifer A. Doudna holds her Nobel Prize while speaking on the phone to her sister Sarah Doudna at a ceremony that presented Jennifer Doudna with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Jeff Chiu
/
Pool AP
Jennifer A. Doudna holds her Nobel Prize while speaking on the phone to her sister Sarah Doudna at a ceremony that presented Jennifer Doudna with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Hawaiʻi has joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the halting of National Science Foundation money — a sign of the times in the world of science and politics. Well, it's in that space that this story takes on new meaning.

In the news earlier this month was a story about baby KJ. At 7 months, he made headlines because of a custom treatment he received for a rare genetic disorder.

That treatment was thanks to gene editing and the CRISPR technique. Jennifer Doudna, along with her colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 for that discovery.

Doudna grew up on Hawaiʻi Island and graduated from Hilo High. HPR talked to her about her work in CRISPR gene editing.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
