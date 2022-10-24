The Conversation: World Polio Day Special
Former Honolulu councilmember and polio survivor Leigh Wai Doo on the impact of the life-long disease as the polio virus rebounds in the US
Honolulu businessman and philanthropist John Henry Felix shares the history of polio and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of a polio vaccine
Hawaiʻi Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Ronald Balajadia addresses growing concerns about the falling polio vaccination rate
Local broadcaster Emme Tomimbang shares the life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns