The Conversation: World Polio Day Special

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM HST
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle.
Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle.
  • Former Honolulu councilmember and polio survivor Leigh Wai Doo on the impact of the life-long disease as the polio virus rebounds in the US | Full Story
  • Honolulu businessman and philanthropist John Henry Felix shares the history of polio and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of a polio vaccine | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Ronald Balajadia addresses growing concerns about the falling polio vaccination rate | Full Story
  • Local broadcaster Emme Tomimbang shares the life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns | Full Story

The Conversation Health CarehistoryScienceEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
