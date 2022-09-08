Donate
The life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST
When Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles visited Hawaiʻi in 1963, then-Gov. John A. Burns and first lady Beatrice Burns greeted the royals. The Conversation talked with local broadcaster Emme Tomingbang — who was married to their son, the late Hawaiʻi Chief Justice James “Jim” Burns. Tomingbang has fond memories of her mother-in-law Beatrice Burns. Hawaiʻi’s first lady, who was also a nurse, lived with polio and hosted dignitaries from her wheelchair.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
