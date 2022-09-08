The life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns

When Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles visited Hawaiʻi in 1963, then-Gov. John A. Burns and first lady Beatrice Burns greeted the royals. The Conversation talked with local broadcaster Emme Tomingbang — who was married to their son, the late Hawaiʻi Chief Justice James “Jim” Burns. Tomingbang has fond memories of her mother-in-law Beatrice Burns. Hawaiʻi’s first lady, who was also a nurse, lived with polio and hosted dignitaries from her wheelchair.

