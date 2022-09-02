Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Jobs we wish we had (and you will too)

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM HST
SelfPortrait_kikuo_johnson.jpg
R. Kikuo Johnson
/
Self-portrait
  • Dave Cohen of the DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources helped raise almost a million sea urchins to combat aggressive seaweed in Hawaiʻi waters | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers Megan Porter and Becky Chong explore the vast array of lava tubes below our feet on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Maui-born cartoonist and illustrator R. Kikuo Johnson talks about the decade-long process that went into his new graphic novella, "No One Else" | Full Story
  • Co-writer and co-director of "Lilo & Stitch" Chris Sanders, also the voice of Stitch, shares the secret ingredient to making an instant classic | Full Story

economy Science entertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
