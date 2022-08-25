Donate
The Conversation
The Conversation

The Conversation: 50 years of the Honolulu Marathon; Small businesses may benefit from Inflation Reduction Act

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM HST
  • President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Jim Barahal reflects on the 50th anniversary of the race and anticipates more Japanese runners
  • Head of the Small Business Administration Isabella Guzman discusses benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jendra shares new information on Katherine Kealoha's court appeal | Full Story
  • Eevee Hill and Dr. Anil Rama describe the sleepless nights of an insomniac. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains the new track of land up for sale from the Liliʻuokalani Trust | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
