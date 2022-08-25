Head of US Small Business Administration visits Hawaiʻi to speak with local companies

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration visited Hawaiʻi locations this week such as the ʻIolani Palace, Roy's in Hawaii Kai, and Maui Brewing in Kīhei. Isabella Guzman spoke with owners of small companies about surviving the pandemic and how the Inflation Reduction Act just passed by President Joe Biden could help them through the next phase of recovery. She talked to The Conversation about her visits to local businesses.

