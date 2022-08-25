Donate
The Conversation

Head of US Small Business Administration visits Hawaiʻi to speak with local companies

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST
mazie hirono and isabella guzman small business administration roy's hawaii kai
Office of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono
/
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, left, and Isabella Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, visit Roy’s Restaurant in Hawaii Kai, which Hirono said received more than $15 million in federal relief funding during the pandemic. (Aug. 24, 2022)

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration visited Hawaiʻi locations this week such as the ʻIolani Palace, Roy's in Hawaii Kai, and Maui Brewing in Kīhei. Isabella Guzman spoke with owners of small companies about surviving the pandemic and how the Inflation Reduction Act just passed by President Joe Biden could help them through the next phase of recovery. She talked to The Conversation about her visits to local businesses.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
