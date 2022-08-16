The Conversation: Containing Big Island wildfire; Beating back-to-school traffic
- Steve Bergfeld, the Hawaiʻi Island Branch Manager of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife, updates us on the containment of the Leilani wildfire
- Deputy Director of the Department of Transportation Jon Nouchi helps drivers stay safe and "Beat the School Jam"
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair gives us a closer look at the theft and fraud investigations at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu | Full Story
- Jerry Agrusa of the UH Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management describes the future of regenerative tourism on Kauaʻi amid a rise of overtourism
- Democratic Party Chair Dennis Jung shares his hopes for both Democrats and Republicans in the general election