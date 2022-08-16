Donate
The Conversation

Head of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi reviews 2022 election

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST
ballot election drop box 2022 primary honolulu hale
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - 2022 primary election ballot deposited at a drop box at Honolulu Hale.

Democrats have been the dominant Hawaiʻi political party save for 20 years ago when voters chose the Republican ticket of Linda Lingle and Duke Aiona. This year's primary election positioned Lt. Gov. Josh Green to be on the edge of claiming the top job as governor and House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke as number two on the Democratic ticket.

The Conversation talked to Dennis Jung, chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, about the election results. Will the recent public corruption scandals move residents to vote Republican this year? Or will Democrat voters rally together as the candidates mostly did at the traditional unity breakfast over the weekend?

The Conversation will hear from local GOP head Lynn Finnegan on Wednesday. This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
