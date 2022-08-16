Head of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi reviews 2022 election

Democrats have been the dominant Hawaiʻi political party save for 20 years ago when voters chose the Republican ticket of Linda Lingle and Duke Aiona. This year's primary election positioned Lt. Gov. Josh Green to be on the edge of claiming the top job as governor and House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke as number two on the Democratic ticket.

The Conversation talked to Dennis Jung, chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, about the election results. Will the recent public corruption scandals move residents to vote Republican this year? Or will Democrat voters rally together as the candidates mostly did at the traditional unity breakfast over the weekend?

The Conversation will hear from local GOP head Lynn Finnegan on Wednesday. This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 16, 2022.