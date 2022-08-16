Donate
The Conversation

Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST
Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director for the City and County of Honolulu, rode TheBus to his interview with The Conversation and shared tips for commuters. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, TheBus will be free with a HOLO card for one week.

More information can be found at thebus.org or holocard.net.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
