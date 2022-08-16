Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic

Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director for the City and County of Honolulu, rode TheBus to his interview with The Conversation and shared tips for commuters. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, TheBus will be free with a HOLO card for one week.

More information can be found at thebus.org or holocard.net.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.