The Conversation: The dangers of nuclear blackmail; Inside a Filipino call center
- Former Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf discusses his essay on the nuclear blackmail "trinity" in China, Russia and North Korea
- Mylene Cabalona of the BPO Industry Employees Network describes the working conditions at Filipino call centers — and what she's doing to change them
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair shares the results of recent election polls for the GOP gubernatorial primary and the Lieutenant Governor races in today's Reality Check
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi shares the work of Hale Pili builder Francis Palani Sinenci, who recently received the National Heritage Fellowship | Full Story
- Bob Jewell invites us into the Aloha Community Shed, where his community service group operates "shoulder-to-shoulder"