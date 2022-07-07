Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

'Shoulder to shoulder with aloha,' a community shed is bringing people together

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published July 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM HST
ACS Board.png
Courtesy Aloha Community Shed
/

Heard of something called the “Men’s Shed Movement?” It got its start in Australia, and the idea is to provide a gathering place to draw people for companionship — particularly seniors who can find themselves isolated after retirement.

But here in Hawaiʻi, it’s not limited to just men or retirees. Thursday marked a year since the Aloha Community Shed came to be. Shed members have access to woodworking, power tools and studio space to work on personal or community projects.

The Conversation visited their new space on Dillingham Boulevard and talked with board treasurer Bob Jewell about this concept of working "shoulder-to-shoulder with aloha." Plans for a public birthday bash are underway.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio