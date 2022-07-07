'Shoulder to shoulder with aloha,' a community shed is bringing people together

Heard of something called the “Men’s Shed Movement?” It got its start in Australia, and the idea is to provide a gathering place to draw people for companionship — particularly seniors who can find themselves isolated after retirement.

But here in Hawaiʻi, it’s not limited to just men or retirees. Thursday marked a year since the Aloha Community Shed came to be. Shed members have access to woodworking, power tools and studio space to work on personal or community projects.

The Conversation visited their new space on Dillingham Boulevard and talked with board treasurer Bob Jewell about this concept of working "shoulder-to-shoulder with aloha." Plans for a public birthday bash are underway.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.