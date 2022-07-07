Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. outlines threat of nuclear blackmail to security in Pacific region

China, North Korea and Russia are said to be the biggest threats to the U.S. and security in the Pacific region. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf is a former deputy commander and acting commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. He along with Maj. Gen. Howard Thompson wrote a paper warning of nuclear blackmail. Leaf spoke with The Conversation about the nuclear landscape.

