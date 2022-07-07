Donate
The Conversation

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. outlines threat of nuclear blackmail to security in Pacific region

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST
South Korea Koreas Tensions North Korea's missile launch
Lee Jin-man/AP
/
AP
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

China, North Korea and Russia are said to be the biggest threats to the U.S. and security in the Pacific region. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf is a former deputy commander and acting commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. He along with Maj. Gen. Howard Thompson wrote a paper warning of nuclear blackmail. Leaf spoke with The Conversation about the nuclear landscape.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation ChinaNorth KoreaRussiaMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
