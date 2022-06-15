Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism consultant reacts to CNHA $34M marketing contract; Chief Energy Officer discusses oil dependence

Published June 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
waikiki_hotels_honolulu_oahu_tourism_tourist.jpg
jed_ant from Pixabay
/

Tags

The Conversation tourismenvironmentLand Managementenergy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes