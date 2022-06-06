Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wildfire prevention across Hawaiʻi; Local author talks debut novel

Published June 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Maui wildfire
Maui Fire Department
/
Facebook

Tags

The Conversation wildfireenvironmentMilitaryartsCOVID Vaccine
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes