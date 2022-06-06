Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Preparing for wildfires ahead of a predicted dry summer across Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
HPR News Staff
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST
Hawaii Island Wildfire Waimea firefighter puts out blaze
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
A Big Island firefighter puts out a blaze near Waimea, Hawaiʻi, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Hawaiʻi is just one week into summer, but drought conditions across the state could be setting us up for a long, hot summer of wildfires.

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization kicked off a campaign this month to raise awareness about the growing vulnerability to wildfires.

Co-Executive Director Elizabeth Pickett says 98% of Hawaiʻi’s wildfires are caused by humans. She says residents need to get serious about fire prevention as the drought continues.

"The biggest piece of the campaign, and the big piece that we want people to know about, is that fire can only travel where there is fuel, and that includes dried leaf debris in your rain gutters, your yards around your house," she said.

Pacific Hurricane Forecast Hurricane Lane NASA approaches Hawaii ICC
Local News
Hawaiʻi hurricane season is forecasted to be slow with third consecutive La Niña year
Zoe Dym

"Most wildfires don't impact communities just from the outside. They send off lots of embers and those can land in your leaf piles and land all around your house, in your yard, in your community," Pickett told The Conversation.

Pickett says it is up to everybody to make sure vegetation is taken care of and maintained.

"Also we have to make sure we’re not starting fires on accident," she added.

Campfires, fireworks, equipment and vehicles are the top culprits for accidental fires. Even the heat of an engine idling above dry grass can be enough to ignite a fire.

Firefighters from the Department of Land and Natural Resources worked late last week to contain a wildfire in the Kuaokalā Forest Reserve on Oʻahu. It was likely started by an unattended campfire.

Wildfires are causing billions in damage every year and yet many homebuyers have little idea whether their house is at risk.
NPR News
Is your house at risk of a wildfire? This online tool could tell you
Lauren Sommer

Kevin Kodama, a hydrologist at the Honolulu Weather Forecast Office, says Hawaiʻi is looking at drier than average rainfall with a potential third year of La Niña conditions.

"That would mark only the third time in the last 50 years that we've had three La Niña years in a row. So with the forecast of below-average rainfall expected for the summer for the dry season, you can look for the existing drought areas that we already have in place to intensify and expand even further," Kodama said.

Kodama said the winter wet season was the 12th driest in the last 30 years and that without a major storm that dumped most of the season's rain in just a couple weeks, it would have been worse.

He said that going into the summer dry season, Hawaiʻi is expected to remain in severe to extreme drought conditions. Kauaʻi may be an outlier. It has the least amount of drought conditions and may see drier weather later in the summer.

You can find more fire prevention tips at hawaiiwildfire.org. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation wildfireenvironmentHonolulu Fire DepartmentHawaiʻi County Fire Departmentweather
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content