Public comment period closing for environmental study on Pōhakuloa Training Area

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM HST
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct mounted live fire exercises at Pohakuloa Training Area on April 23, 2021.

The U.S. Army has held a lease on lands at Pōhakuloa on the Big Island for decades. The public has one more day to comment on the Army’s draft environmental impact statement regarding its proposed plans to continue training at Pōhakuloa beyond 2029. Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, garrison commander of Pōhakuloa Training Area, spoke to The Conversation about what is on the table.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
