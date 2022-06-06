Public comment period closing for environmental study on Pōhakuloa Training Area

The U.S. Army has held a lease on lands at Pōhakuloa on the Big Island for decades. The public has one more day to comment on the Army’s draft environmental impact statement regarding its proposed plans to continue training at Pōhakuloa beyond 2029. Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, garrison commander of Pōhakuloa Training Area, spoke to The Conversation about what is on the table.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.