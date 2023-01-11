Remembering Jeff Beck - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - January 2023

Guitar icon Jeff Beck has died at 78. Bacterial Meningitis was the cause of his sudden death Tuesday, only announced Wednesday. HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a collection of stories about Jeff as a remembrance.

Jeff Beck was not just a huge guitar force and inspiration. He also was an artist we often got stories about over the years. Due to his passing coming so quickly, we didn't have time to scan the years of stories for tales about Jeff. But in 2022 alone, we got a truckload of interesting ones!

In this feature, hear from the guests of 2022 - in chronological order - who shared stories connecting to Jeff Beck - singer Joss Stone, Yardbirds' drummer Jim McCarty, guitarist Joe Satriani, and Blue Oyster Cult singer/guitarist Eric Bloom.

Next month we'll feature an Ozzy Osbourne interview we recorded in December, which also includes stories about Jeff, who performed on two tracks on Patient Number 9, the latest Ozzy album. It's up for four Grammy Awards, and we'll air that conversation Jan. 27, just days before the Grammy ceremony. Jeff's performance on the title track of the album is up for a Grammy, and was a #1 hit single in 2022, the only #1 hit of Jeff's career.

Here is the album track of Patient Number 9, featuring Jeff: