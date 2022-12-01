Donate
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Blue Oyster Cult's Eric Bloom - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

Published December 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Blue Oyster Cult original member and co-founder, guitarist/singer Eric Bloom, ahead of their Sunday show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

He shares fun stories from the band's debut gig at the Fillmore East opening for some of the biggest stars in rock at the time, to how musician Patti Smith has a fascinating connection to the band that may surprise more casual fans of both artists.

He also shared fun stories about their famous audition for record mogul Clive Davis at Columbia Records, and the origins — and fun stories — about their famous band symbol.

We've posted the complete interview below:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
