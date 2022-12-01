Blue Oyster Cult's Eric Bloom - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

Get all the latest episodes of Road Stories!

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Blue Oyster Cult original member and co-founder, guitarist/singer Eric Bloom, ahead of their Sunday show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

He shares fun stories from the band's debut gig at the Fillmore East opening for some of the biggest stars in rock at the time, to how musician Patti Smith has a fascinating connection to the band that may surprise more casual fans of both artists.

He also shared fun stories about their famous audition for record mogul Clive Davis at Columbia Records, and the origins — and fun stories — about their famous band symbol.

We've posted the complete interview below:

Mark Weiss /

See a Blue Oyster Cult concert from last year: