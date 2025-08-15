© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Eddie Palmieri Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:41 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers a lively and fascinating guest — Latin Music / Latin Jazz pioneer Eddie Palmieri. The giant passed at 88 last week, and today Dave digs into the vaults and shares highlights from a 2012 conversation ahead of an island tour.

They go back over the ways Eddie was shaped and influenced, with stories that take us back to how his brother was a primary force in his musical development, the impact Tito Puente had on both of them, and much more.

Hear the complete 30-minute+ 2012 interview.

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
