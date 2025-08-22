© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Tool's Adam Jones - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Scott Moran
Travis Shinn

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes one of the biggest contemporary rock bands in the world — Tool! Guitarist Adam Jones joins Dave to discuss their two upcoming shows in Honolulu, Dec. 19 and 20 at the Blaisdell Arena. The shows are currently both sold out.

He also shares stories about his recent visit to the islands that included attending the "Chief of War" premiere with Jason Mamoa, and his appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, where Tool and other metal/hard rock luminaries performed as part of the final concert by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. He shares a deeply personal story of time with the Osbournes.

Hear the complete interview.

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes