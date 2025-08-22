Tool's Adam Jones - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Travis Shinn

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes one of the biggest contemporary rock bands in the world — Tool! Guitarist Adam Jones joins Dave to discuss their two upcoming shows in Honolulu, Dec. 19 and 20 at the Blaisdell Arena. The shows are currently both sold out.

He also shares stories about his recent visit to the islands that included attending the "Chief of War" premiere with Jason Mamoa, and his appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, where Tool and other metal/hard rock luminaries performed as part of the final concert by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. He shares a deeply personal story of time with the Osbournes.

Hear the complete interview.