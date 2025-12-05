Jimmy Cliff Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

Today HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence sends off an entertainment legend and reggae pioneer like no other. Last week three-time guest Jimmy Cliff passed at 81, and today we hear highlights of all three chats. Intimate and deeply personal, Jimmy shares stories from many chapters of his life, including singing for us the song that started his career, and telling the story of how he was instrumental in bringing Bob Marley and Desmond Dekker's work to the world. We also hear some incredible music to honor a gentle, kind, easygoing and lovable guest.

See a 2012 video interview with Jimmy & Dave at Aloha Tower Marketplace, backstage after his last concert in Hawaii:

Hear Jimmy and Dave in a 2012 phoner.

Hear Jimmy and Dave in a 40-minute 2019 interview focused on The Harder They Come.

